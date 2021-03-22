SparkPoint Trading Down 14.7% This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $155.90 million and $10.29 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.20 or 0.00635259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024046 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,408,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,935,104,390 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.