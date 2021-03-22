SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Cap of $38,539.30

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $38,539.30 and approximately $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00010235 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,647,463 coins and its circulating supply is 9,558,953 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.