SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) is BTS Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 965.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,859. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.