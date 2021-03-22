SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Guardian Point Capital LP

Guardian Point Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.6% of Guardian Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Guardian Point Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.89. 308,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,111,625. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $142.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.