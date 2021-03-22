SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.52% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $30,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

