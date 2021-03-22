Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00248515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002225 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00016087 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.