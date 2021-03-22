Spectrum (SPT) Market Cap Hits $34,694.93

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $34,694.93 and approximately $581.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.00343073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

