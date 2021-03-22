Spendcoin Market Cap Reaches $214.40 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 61.3% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $214.40 million and approximately $109.60 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00051218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.87 or 0.00645417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00023978 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

