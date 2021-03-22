Spiking (SPIKE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,531.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 2,195.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Spiking coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Spiking has a market cap of $9.16 million and $1,531.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 1,419.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.77 or 0.00631465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023580 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

