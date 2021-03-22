SPINDLE (SPD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $711.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. SPINDLE has a market cap of $629,485.69 and approximately $711.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

