Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR opened at $50.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.58.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

