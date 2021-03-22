Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of STXB opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $394.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 516,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

