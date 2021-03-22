Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

SPLK stock traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,301. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.96.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,505 shares of company stock worth $3,360,478 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after buying an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after buying an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

