SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) Quiet Period To Expire on March 29th

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 29th. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS SPTKU opened at $9.97 on Monday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Get SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

About SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit

There is no company description available for SportsTek Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.