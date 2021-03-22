Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.83.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $272.11 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $113.58 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.