SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

SWTX stock opened at $68.20 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after buying an additional 911,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,986,000 after purchasing an additional 104,920 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,156,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

