SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.27 Million

Equities analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to post $392.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $387.40 million. SPX reported sales of $369.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $59.58 on Monday. SPX has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPX by 28.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SPX by 101.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,773 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SPX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.