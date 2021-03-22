Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $152,676.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance token can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00003940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.21 or 0.00468048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00138688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.00770210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00076930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Token Profile

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 539,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,052 tokens. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

Squirrel Finance Token Trading

