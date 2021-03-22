SRAX (SRAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect SRAX to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. SRAX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

