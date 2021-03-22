SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.42

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

