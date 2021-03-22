STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Insider Samuel J. Gesten Sells 1,032 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of STAA traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $97.79. 608,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $36,430,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 134,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

