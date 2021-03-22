STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Sells $106,296.11 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of STAA traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.79. The stock had a trading volume of 608,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $128.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.82 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4,334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

