Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.83 ($71.57).

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

STM stock opened at €60.50 ($71.18) on Monday. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52 week high of €70.00 ($82.35). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 50.80.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

