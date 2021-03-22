Stakinglab (LABX) Price Up 58.1% This Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $2,554.32 and approximately $8.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001639 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002935 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

