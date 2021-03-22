State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.38.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after buying an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,562,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,509,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

