Status Reaches Market Cap of $407.19 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $407.19 million and $82.08 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00640359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00023774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

