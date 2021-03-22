(STE.TO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:STE)

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of (STE.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 19th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for (STE.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised (STE.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for (STE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.