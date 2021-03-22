Stealth Reaches Market Cap of $7.24 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $12,249.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001242 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00015322 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,986,094 tokens. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

