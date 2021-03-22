Steem Dollars Achieves Market Cap of $47.36 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $7.36 or 0.00013386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $47.36 million and approximately $57.05 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.21 or 0.00940156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.01 or 0.00374472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001070 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001351 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 66.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,431,530 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.