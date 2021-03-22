Steem Market Capitalization Reaches $298.96 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 81.7% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $298.96 million and $579.35 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,851.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $534.53 or 0.00974500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.79 or 0.00397053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00046529 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 390,901,162 coins and its circulating supply is 373,927,068 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

