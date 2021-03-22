Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 54.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 87% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $313.46 million and approximately $415.20 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,865.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.67 or 0.00911886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.71 or 0.00352046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00033490 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 391,436,731 coins and its circulating supply is 374,462,637 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.