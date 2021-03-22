stETH (Lido) Price Tops $1,700.45 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $1,700.45 or 0.03002667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $318.88 million and approximately $112,918.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00470736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00137390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.13 or 0.00763067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00076257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 187,527 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

