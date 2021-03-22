stETH Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.62 or 0.00478455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00136774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00056512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.70 or 0.00785094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00076312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.