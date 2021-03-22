Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00.

NYSE:BILL traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.96. 748,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,331. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.73.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.