Steven L. Fasman Sells 21,647 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.94. 45,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,259. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

