Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Insider Sells $207,900.00 in Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SHOO traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 767,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 820,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,968,000 after purchasing an additional 97,538 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

