Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 28,630 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Qorvo worth $32,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO stock opened at $179.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

