Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 545 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mirova bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $542.31 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $185.84 and a one year high of $603.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $546.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $12,213,007. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

