Stifel Financial Corp Buys 10,798 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Paychex worth $35,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $95.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

