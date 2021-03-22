Stifel Financial Corp Buys 71,156 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,156 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Citizens Financial Group worth $36,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 132,715 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

CFG opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

