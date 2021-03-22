Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $32,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,327,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 810,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,921,000 after buying an additional 73,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $246,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.39.

LULU opened at $308.71 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $162.60 and a one year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.54.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

