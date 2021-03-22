Stifel Financial Corp Has $30.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,613,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $277.20 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.61 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.76 and a 200-day moving average of $253.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

