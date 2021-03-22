Stifel Financial Corp Has $30.16 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Sysco worth $30,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,015,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 43.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,138.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

