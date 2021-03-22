Stifel Financial Corp Has $30.63 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.99% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $30,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

