Stifel Financial Corp Has $32.61 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $32,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $395.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.86 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.