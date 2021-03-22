Stifel Financial Corp Has $33.11 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

