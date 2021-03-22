Stifel Financial Corp Has $36.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.62% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $36,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,732 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,351,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 192,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $130.47 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $131.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

