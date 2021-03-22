Stifel Financial Corp Has $37.08 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of ANSYS worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,858,000 after purchasing an additional 80,232 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock opened at $324.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $204.28 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

