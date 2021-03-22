Stifel Financial Corp Has $38.36 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $134.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

