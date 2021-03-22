Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Workday worth $29,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $251.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

